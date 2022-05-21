Alex Pettyfer & Toni Garrn Hit the Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn are coupling up on the carpet!

The married couple stepped out for the premiere of the movie Triangle Of Sadness at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday evening (May 21) in Cannes, France.

We also have photos of Alex, 32, and Toni, 29, at a cocktail reception on Thursday to celebrate 110 years of Studio Babelsberg and 100 years of the MPA. The couple kicked off their trip at Cannes at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere on Wednesday.

Make sure to also check out the pics of Alex and Toni showing off their beach bodies while hitting the pool during a day off from the festival on Friday.

“Only took me 32 yrs to find my nickname…. ‘The Nobleman’ 😂🤣😂 I really do feel the luckiest man in the world to share all the special memories with you @tonigarrn,” Alex wrote on Instagram along with a photo from the festival.

Click through the gallery for 20+ photos of the couple at the Cannes Film Festival…