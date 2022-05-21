Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker Bring the Family On a Yacht Ride for Saturday Festivities During Italian Wedding Weekend (Photos)

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Bring the Family On a Yacht Ride for Saturday Festivities During Italian Wedding Weekend (Photos)

'The Voice' Coaches Ranked by Least Wins to Most Wins (One Judge Leads with 8 Wins!)

'The Voice' Coaches Ranked by Least Wins to Most Wins (One Judge Leads with 8 Wins!)

Here's Why Pete Davidson Is Not Attending Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding with Kim

Here's Why Pete Davidson Is Not Attending Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding with Kim

'Love, Victor' Final Season Trailer Revealed, New Love Interest Teased For Victor

'Love, Victor' Final Season Trailer Revealed, New Love Interest Teased For Victor

Sat, 21 May 2022 at 3:03 pm

Alex Pettyfer & Toni Garrn Hit the Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival

Alex Pettyfer & Toni Garrn Hit the Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn are coupling up on the carpet!

The married couple stepped out for the premiere of the movie Triangle Of Sadness at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday evening (May 21) in Cannes, France.

We also have photos of Alex, 32, and Toni, 29, at a cocktail reception on Thursday to celebrate 110 years of Studio Babelsberg and 100 years of the MPA. The couple kicked off their trip at Cannes at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere on Wednesday.

Make sure to also check out the pics of Alex and Toni showing off their beach bodies while hitting the pool during a day off from the festival on Friday.

“Only took me 32 yrs to find my nickname…. ‘The Nobleman’ 😂🤣😂 I really do feel the luckiest man in the world to share all the special memories with you @tonigarrn,” Alex wrote on Instagram along with a photo from the festival.

Click through the gallery for 20+ photos of the couple at the Cannes Film Festival…

Just Jared on Facebook
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 01
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 02
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 03
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 04
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 05
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 06
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 07
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 08
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 09
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 10
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 11
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 12
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 13
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 14
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 15
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 16
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 17
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 18
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 19
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 20
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 21
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 22
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 23
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 24
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 25
alex pettyfer toni garrn cannes red carpet 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Alex Pettyfer, Toni Garrn

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images