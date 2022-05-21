Ashley Graham Reveals She Nearly Died Giving Birth to Twins at Home

Ashley Graham is opening up about her very scary home birth.

In a new essay published in Glamour, the 34-year-old model revealed that she nearly died giving birth to her twin sons – Malachi and Roman – at home back in January.

After three and a half hours of labor, Ashley gave birth to her sons, but then started to not feel well and blacked out. She later learned that she had a sever hemorrhage.

“All I can remember is feeling a light touch on my cheek, which I found out later was actually somebody smacking the crap out of my cheek, someone holding my hand, my husband Justin [Ervin] in my ear, praying and someone jabbing me with a needle in my arm,” Ashley wrote. “And I remember seeing darkness and what seemed like stars.”

When she work up, Ashley‘s midwife and a team of professionals tried to keep her calm but telling her she was fine, but Ashley knew something was wrong.

“Even though they didn’t want to go into the details at that moment, I looked around the room, saw blood literally everywhere, and let out this deep, visceral cry,” Ashley explained. “An emotional release from the chaos I had just experienced.”

Ashley then explained that she wanted to share the story of her scary birth to let other parents know that they are not alone and that you can’t always prepare for everything.

“I am still not entirely comfortable in my body, no matter my own body positivity advocacy,” Ashley admitted. “Day by day it goes back and forth. I tell myself that I am a warrior for carrying and birthing my babies, for surviving the hemorrhage, for being a mother to my three boys and yet also still struggling with the transformation of my body.”

Along with Malachi and Roman, Ashley and Justin are also parents to 2-year-old son Isaac.