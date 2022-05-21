Courtney Love Supports Johnny Depp & Says He Saved Her Life, Also Expresses Empathy for Amber Heard

Courtney Love is sharing her support for Johnny Depp amid his trial against Amber Heard, but she also has some empathy for her.

The 57-year-old entertainer doesn’t have an active presence on social media, so she had a friend share a two-minute video that she recorded. The video was then shared to Twitter after the friend said her Instagram account had been taken down, though the tweet is now gone too.

In the video, Courtney talked about how Johnny saved her life by giving her CPR and the kindness that he showed her daughter Frances Bean Cobain.

