John Mulaney Faces Backlash for Having Dave Chappelle as Surprise Opening Act

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker Bring the Family On a Yacht Ride for Saturday Festivities During Italian Wedding Weekend (Photos)

Here's Why Pete Davidson Is Not Attending Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding with Kim

'Love, Victor' Final Season Trailer Revealed, New Love Interest Teased For Victor

Sat, 21 May 2022 at 10:14 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Addresses Speculation Kourtney Kardashian Copied Her Wellness Brand

Gwyneth Paltrow Addresses Speculation Kourtney Kardashian Copied Her Wellness Brand

Gwyneth Paltrow is putting an end to all the rumors and speculation.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, the 49-year-old actress and goop founder dismissed speculation that she’s “upset” that Kourtney Kardashian “copied” her by developing the Poosh wellness brand.

Click inside to read more…

“This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bulls–t,” Gwyneth wrote. “There is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams.”

Gwyneth went on to admit that she can see where this competitiveness comes into play.

“I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from,” Gwyneth explained. “Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses. There is a place for all of us.”

She also added, “@KourtneyKardash is a really good person.”

Gwyneth launched goop in September 2008 while Kourtney, 43, launch Poosh in March 2019.
Photos: Getty Images
