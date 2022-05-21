Harry Styles Says He Goes Nude, But Not Full Frontal in 'My Policeman' Movie

You’re going to be seeing a lot of Harry Styles in the upcoming movie The Policeman, but you won’t be seeing all of him.

The 28-year-old singer and actor is opening up about his two movies being released this year and whether or not he goes nude in them.

“It does feel vulnerable. I’d never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways,” Harry said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

“I wasn’t naked in Don’t Worry Darling. I was naked in My Policeman. There’s no peen in the final cut. There’s bum bum…I don’t think the peen was intended to be involved,” Harry said.

In the film Harry plays Tom, a policeman who begins an affair with a museum curator named Patrick (David Dawson) during a time when homosexuality was illegal. Emma Corrin plays his wife, Marion.

Harry also talked about the contract negotiations for the movie and how it was predetermined that he wouldn’t go full frontal.

“I think the most important thing in that stuff is trust,” he said. “I think if you speak about it properly with everyone that’s involved [that helps]. If you remember that the most important thing on the set is the two human beings doing it. If at any point either one of you is uncomfortable, I think having the conversation where it’s like, ‘It doesn’t matter if they’re getting great stuff, if you don’t feel good, you tell me and we’ll stop.’”

“Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times,” Harry continued. “I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to give it everything. I think being able to trust your director is a gift. That was very helpful. It really meant for kind of a really nice experience working on that movie.”

