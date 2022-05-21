Idris Elba, Alicia Vikander, Marion Cotillard, & More Had Photo Calls Today at Cannes 2022 - See Pics!

Top Stories
Sat, 21 May 2022 at 11:49 am

There’s a lot happening at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival right now and so many big stars stepped out for photo calls during day five.

Oscar winners Marion Cotillard, Alicia Vikander, and Tilda Swinton, along with Idris Elba and Joel Edgerton, were among the celebs who appeared at photo calls on Saturday (May 21) in Cannes, France.

Riley Keough, Adele Exarchopoulos, and Vicky Krieps were also in attendance at the photo calls to promote their new movies.

Keep scrolling for photos of each celeb and details on their films…

Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton at the Cannes Film Festival

Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton

Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton had a photo call for their new movie Three Thousand Years Of Longing, which had its red carpet premiere the night before.

Alicia Vikander at the Cannes Film Festival

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander was at a photo call for her new HBO limited series Irma Vep.

Marion Cotillard at the Cannes Film Festival

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard had a photo call for her film Brother And Sister. She walked the red carpet at the premiere the night before! She is wearing Chanel at the photo call.

Riley Keough and Gina Gammell at the Cannes Film Festival

Riley Keough and Gina Gammell

Riley Keough had a photo call for her movie War Pony, which she co-directed with Gina Gammell.

Joel Edgerton at the Cannes Film Festival

Joel Edgerton

Joel Edgerton had a photo call for his movie The Stranger.

Adele Exarchopoulos at the Cannes Film Festival

Adele Exarchopoulos

Adele Exarchopoulos was at a photo call for her movie Smoking Causes Coughing. She is wearing Fendi.

Vicky Krieps at the Cannes Film Festival

Vicky Krieps

Vicky Krieps attended a photo call for her movie More Than Ever.

