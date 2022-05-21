Idris Elba, Alicia Vikander, Marion Cotillard, & More Had Photo Calls Today at Cannes 2022 - See Pics!

There’s a lot happening at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival right now and so many big stars stepped out for photo calls during day five.

Oscar winners Marion Cotillard, Alicia Vikander, and Tilda Swinton, along with Idris Elba and Joel Edgerton, were among the celebs who appeared at photo calls on Saturday (May 21) in Cannes, France.

Riley Keough, Adele Exarchopoulos, and Vicky Krieps were also in attendance at the photo calls to promote their new movies.

Click inside for photos of each celeb and details on their films…

Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton had a photo call for their new movie Three Thousand Years Of Longing, which had its red carpet premiere the night before.

Alicia Vikander Alicia Vikander was at a photo call for her new HBO limited series Irma Vep.

Marion Cotillard Marion Cotillard had a photo call for her film Brother And Sister. She walked the red carpet at the premiere the night before! She is wearing Chanel at the photo call.

Riley Keough and Gina Gammell Riley Keough had a photo call for her movie War Pony, which she co-directed with Gina Gammell.

Joel Edgerton Joel Edgerton had a photo call for his movie The Stranger.

Adele Exarchopoulos Adele Exarchopoulos was at a photo call for her movie Smoking Causes Coughing. She is wearing Fendi.