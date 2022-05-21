JoJo Siwa Says Her Dream is to Play Lady Gaga In a Biopic - Watch Here!

JoJo Siwa is dishing on her dream role!

On Thursday (May 19), the performer stopped by The Tonight Show, where she celebrated her 19th birthday and shared some of her career goals with host Jimmy Fallon.

“Thank you, welcome back to the show,” Jimmy began. “I just want to say, happy birthday to you. It’s your birthday!”

“It is,” JoJo confirmed. “It’s my golden birthday. It’s my 19th birthday on the 19th.” Jimmy then led the audience in a rousing chorus of “Happy Birthday” as JoJo grinned.

The host then brought up some of her accomplishments and added, “But there’s one thing you haven’t done yet and it involves Lady Gaga. Explain this to me.”

“So, my dream is to either play Lady Gaga in a biopic of her life some day,” JoJo said. “Now if that doesn’t happen, my next dream is to just be a backup dancer for her for one day.”

She went on to explain that since she and Lady Gaga share the same choreographer, Richy Jackson, she often tells him that if there’s a problem with one of the dancers, she’s ready to step in to help.

“I know about 20 to 25 Lady Gaga dances that she does at her concerts,” she shared. “And I tell Richy all the time, I’m like, ‘Listen, one day, a dancer’s gonna be sick, they’re not gonna be on stage, you’re gonna have one hour to find someone who knows the whole set, and you’re gonna call me.’”

