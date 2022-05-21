Joshua Jackson Reveals Which Role of His He Wouldn't Do Today

Joshua Jackson meets up with Lauren Ridloff at Starz’ #TakeTheLead Summit held at The West Hollywood EDITION on Thursday night (May 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The two actors spoke on stage about their upcoming project together, which will be a romantic drama from Ava DuVernay.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Joshua looked back on his past roles in Fringe and The Affair, and says one of them, he wouldn’t do now.

“I’m so glad I shot that before I became an actual father because it was a place of imagination,” he shared about his role in The Affair. “I wouldn’t want to actually do that now.”

Although, Joshua adds that it was still very much an intriguing role for him.

“The Affair was more [thoughtful] of just maintaining and being detail oriented, but I love that part of the job. That’s what keeps it fresh every time,” he said.

