Justin Long Opens Up About His Relationship with Kate Bosworth: 'It's Something I Want to Protect'

Justin Long is dishing on his relationship with Kate Bosworth!

During an appearance on the Dear Chelsea podcast, the 43-year-old actor told host Chelsea Handler that being “in love” is “such a wonderful feeling.

Click inside to find out what else he said about his relationship with Kate…

“Am I allowed to say her name?” Chelsea asked as Justin confirmed that she could, marking the first time he’s directly named Kate as his partner.

“There’s something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred,” he explained about their decision to stay private.

“I’ve never had anything like this before; I’ve never experienced this,” the Dodgeball star said. “So it’s something I want to protect and keep, you know?”

Justin and Kate met in early 2021 on the set of a movie and have very quietly dating since then. More recently, the couple were spotted flaunting some PDA during a romantic trip to Hawaii.