Machine Gun Kelly Goes Nude in 'Good Mourning' Behind the Scenes Photos

Machine Gun Kelly is baring it all!

On Saturday afternoon (May 21), the 32-year-old musician shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos from his new movie Good Mourning, and in one photo, he’s posing completely naked.

“i did 5 whole sit ups (and 200 blunts) to prep for my role in Good Mourning. 💪🏼🎬 drop a 🍿 if you got high and watched our movie!! @goodmourningmov,” MGK wrote on Instagram along with the photos.

In the first photo, MGK is posing nude in his bathroom while covering up his crotch with just a towel after getting all of his tattoos covered up with makeup.

If you didn’t know, MGK co-wrote and co-directed the new movie with close pal Mod Sun.

The two also star in Good Mourning alongside MGK‘s fiancee Megan Fox, Pete Davidson, Becky G, Dove Cameron, and Whitney Cummings.

Good Mourning is out in select theaters and on on-demand now.

