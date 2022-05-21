Max Greenfield & Jake Johnson Have Mini 'New Girl' Reunion at Express Yourself 2022

Schmidt and Nick are together again!

New Girl stars Max Greenfield and Jake Johnson held hands as they arrived at the P.S. ARTS ‘Express Yourself 2022′ event on Saturday afternoon (May 21) at the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles.

Joining Max at the event was his wife Tessa Sanchez, 12-year-old daughter Lilly, and 6-year-old son Ozzie while Jake brought 8-year-old twin daughters Elizabeth and Olivia.

Other stars in attendance included John Stamos and his 4-year-old son Billy, Josh Peck, Malin Akerman with husband Jack Donnelly and 9-year-old son Sebastian, along with Kevin Zegers with his daughters 6-year-old twin daughters Blake and Zoe.

