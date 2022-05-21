Top Stories
John Mulaney Faces Backlash for Having Dave Chappelle as Surprise Opening Act

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Bring the Family On a Yacht Ride for Saturday Festivities During Italian Wedding Weekend (Photos)

Here's Why Pete Davidson Is Not Attending Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding with Kim

'Love, Victor' Final Season Trailer Revealed, New Love Interest Teased For Victor

Sat, 21 May 2022 at 4:40 pm

Milo Ventimigilia Sports New Short Hair After Wrapping 'This Is Us'

Milo Ventimigilia Sports New Short Hair After Wrapping 'This Is Us'

Say goodbye to Milo Ventimiglia‘s long hair!

The 44-year-old actor was spotted with significantly shorter hair while heading to the gym on Wednesday (May 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Milo has been sporting longer hair for the last six years while playing Jack Pearson on the NBC series This is Us. The series recently wrapped its final episode and the finale is airing in just a few days.

It looks like Milo cut his hair sometime in the past week or two since he shared a photo on May 8 with the longer ‘do.

Next up for Milo is the ABC drama pilot The Company You Keep and he’s also confirmed to return to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for the upcoming fifth season.

Click through the gallery for more photos of Milo Ventimiglia…

Photos: Backgrid
