New Photos from 'Snow White' Set Give First Look at Rachel Zegler in Costume

New photos from the set of Snow White are giving fans a first look at Rachel Zegler as the iconic Disney character!

The Daily Mail published a series of pictures of the 21-year-old actress in costume on Friday (May 20).

Click inside to read more…

Rachel was photographed chatting with a crew member as she walked around set in Snow White’s famous blue and yellow gown, which featured red and white details on the sleeves and bodice.

It seemed she was taking a break from filming as her hair was held in place by several white clips and she was wearing some comfy Ugg boots. You can see all the photos here.

Earlier this year, Rachel spoke out about some of the controversy her casting had caused online. When it was announced she had taken on the role of Snow White, some toxic fans objected to a Colombian American actress playing the character.

“When it was announced, it was a huge thing that was trending on Twitter for days, because all of the people were angry,” she said at the time, adding: “We need to love them in the right direction. At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I’m really excited to do. I get to be a Latina princess.”

The upcoming movie also faced backlash from Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage, who put the live-action remake on blast in an interview earlier this year. Read his comments here.