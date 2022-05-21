Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker Bring the Family On a Yacht Ride for Saturday Festivities During Italian Wedding Weekend (Photos)

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Bring the Family On a Yacht Ride for Saturday Festivities During Italian Wedding Weekend (Photos)

'The Voice' Coaches Ranked by Least Wins to Most Wins (One Judge Leads with 8 Wins!)

'The Voice' Coaches Ranked by Least Wins to Most Wins (One Judge Leads with 8 Wins!)

Here's Why Pete Davidson Is Not Attending Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding with Kim

Here's Why Pete Davidson Is Not Attending Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding with Kim

'Love, Victor' Final Season Trailer Revealed, New Love Interest Teased For Victor

'Love, Victor' Final Season Trailer Revealed, New Love Interest Teased For Victor

Sat, 21 May 2022 at 1:38 pm

New Photos from 'Snow White' Set Give First Look at Rachel Zegler in Costume

New Photos from 'Snow White' Set Give First Look at Rachel Zegler in Costume

New photos from the set of Snow White are giving fans a first look at Rachel Zegler as the iconic Disney character!

The Daily Mail published a series of pictures of the 21-year-old actress in costume on Friday (May 20).

Click inside to read more…

Rachel was photographed chatting with a crew member as she walked around set in Snow White’s famous blue and yellow gown, which featured red and white details on the sleeves and bodice.

It seemed she was taking a break from filming as her hair was held in place by several white clips and she was wearing some comfy Ugg boots. You can see all the photos here.

Earlier this year, Rachel spoke out about some of the controversy her casting had caused online. When it was announced she had taken on the role of Snow White, some toxic fans objected to a Colombian American actress playing the character.

“When it was announced, it was a huge thing that was trending on Twitter for days, because all of the people were angry,” she said at the time, adding: “We need to love them in the right direction. At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I’m really excited to do. I get to be a Latina princess.”

The upcoming movie also faced backlash from Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage, who put the live-action remake on blast in an interview earlier this year. Read his comments here.

Just Jared on Facebook
rachel zegler spotted on set first time 01
rachel zegler spotted on set first time 02
rachel zegler spotted on set first time 03
rachel zegler spotted on set first time 04
rachel zegler spotted on set first time 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Rachel Zegler, snow white

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images