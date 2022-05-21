Olivia Wilde Shows Her Support for Harry Styles' New Album 'Harry's House'

Olivia Wilde steps out for a stroll through New York City on Friday (May 20).

The 38-year-old Booksmart director was seen chatting with a friend as they walked through the West Village.

She kept it casual for her outing in a short sleeve gray top, navy pants, sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. A day earlier, Olivia was seen scrolling through her phone during a walk around London.

On Friday, the actress took to social media to show some subtle support for her boyfriend Harry Styles, whose new album had dropped earlier that day.

Click inside to find out what she posted…

She shared a snipped of his brand-new song, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” to her Instagram Story. Olivia set the track to a scene from the 2018 film Cold War, in which a number of patrons sipped drinks, smoked cigarettes and danced in the middle of a crowded restaurant.

Earlier this week, Harry was asked directly if he fell in love with Olivia on the set of their movie Don’t Worry Darling. Find out what he said…