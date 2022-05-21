Pete Davidson Confirms 'Saturday Night Live' Exit with Emotional Post

Pete Davidson‘s time on Saturday Night Live is coming to an end.

On Friday (May 20), it was reported that the 28-year-old cast member was leaving the show after eight seasons.

The following day, hours before the SNL season finale, Pete confirmed he was leaving the show with an emotional message.

Click inside to read more…

Pete took SNL writer Dave Sirus‘ Instagram to share a video of comedian Jerrod Carmichael giving him a big hug after he made his debut on the show back in 2014.

“This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way,” Pete wrote. “In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one. When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then.”

“I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform,” Pete continued. “I figured since I’m a stand up I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did. I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times.”

Pete concluded his message by thanking SNL creator Lorne Michaels and everyone he’s worked with at the show.

“I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion,” Pete wrote. “Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a [John]Mulaney musical number. ⁃ Resident young person Pete Davidson.”



Pete isn’t the only cast member expected to leave Saturday Night Live after tonight’s season finale. It is also being reported that these three other cast members are also leaving.