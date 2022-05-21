Sarah Hyland & Dylan Sprouse Team Up to Help Keiynan Lonsdale in the Trailer for 'My Fake Boyfriend'

Amazon Prime Video has just dropped a new trailer for My Fake Boyfriend!

The streamer released a first look at the new romantic comedy on Thursday (May 19).

Click inside to read more…

Here’s a summary for the new movie: “Andrew (Keiynan Lonsdale) has a major problem: He can’t stay away from the toxic boyfriend who just dumped him. His meddling friends (Dylan Sprouse and Sarah Hyland) decide to help him by creating “Cristiano,” a perfect fake boyfriend on social media.

“Problem solved, right? Wrong! As Cristiano goes viral and becomes a worldwide sensation, Andrew meets his real-life dream guy, Rafi, a charming restaurant owner. Now, Andrew must find a way to put an end to the fake fling, evade his jealous ex, and win Rafi’s heart in this fun and hilarious comedy about the crazy things we do for love.”

My Fake Boyfriend will release on June 17, 2022 on Amazon Prime and you can check out the trailer down below.

