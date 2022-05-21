Sebastian Stan Reflects on His Talking Penis Scene in 'Pam & Tommy'

Sebastian Stan is opening up about THAT scene from his Hulu series Pam & Tommy.

The 39-year-old actor reflected on the talking penis scene while appearing on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday (May 20) in New York City.

In the series, Sebastian played rocker Tommy Lee and he wore a prosthetic penis that talked back to him. It was voiced by Jason Mantzoukas.



“Man-to-man, I’m sure you can relate to that, right? I mean, there must have been once or twice where you might have relied on the old friend for a thing or two, right?” Sebastian said.

“It’s actually a very sweet scene because it’s a love confession to some extent,” he added. “He’s realizing he’s in love with this woman and he’s telling his best friend. ‘Don’t let me down, buddy.’”

