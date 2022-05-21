Top Stories
Sat, 21 May 2022 at 6:43 pm

'Sex & the City' Author Candace Bushnell, 63, Dating 21-Year-Old Model

Candace Bushnell has a much younger new man in her life!

It is being reported that the 63-year-old author – who is best known for writing books including Sex & the City, The Carrie Diaries, and Lipstick Jungle – has started dating a 21-year-old model.

Click inside to read more…

According to Page Six, Candace met her new man at a New York Fashion Week show earlier this year, and a source has shared that “she’s been taking him everywhere.”

While his identity is currently unknown, the model is described to have “dark eyes” and “tousle-hair.”

A close friend of Candace also confirms that she and the mystery model have “talking” for a while now, but also revealed that Candace is also being pursued by a 91-year-old suitor!

If you didn’t know, Candace was married to New York City Ballet principal Charles Askegard from 2002 until 2012 and has previously dated Spin publisher and Penthouse heir Bob Guccione Jr, Senator Al D’Amato, Talk magazine co-founder Ron Galotti, model Michael Bergin, and British venture capitalist Stephen Morris.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Candace Bushnell

