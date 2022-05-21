Top Stories
Sat, 21 May 2022 at 3:58 pm

Woody Harrelson's Satire 'Triangle of Sadness' Gets Big Cheers at Cannes - See the Premiere Photos!

Woody Harrelson's Satire 'Triangle of Sadness' Gets Big Cheers at Cannes - See the Premiere Photos!

Woody Harrelson‘s new movie Triangle of Sadness, which is billed as a social satire, got a warm reception during its premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The 60-year-old actor was joined at the premiere by co-stars Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean, as well as writer and director Ruben Ostlund, on Saturday (May 21) in Cannes, France.

THR reports that the movie received a more than seven-minute standing ovation.

Triangle of Sadness is about “a fashion model/influencer couple who, after a disaster on a luxury cruise, are left stranded on a desert island with a group of billionaires and a cleaning lady. In the fight for survival, social and financial hierarchies are turned upside down.”

Woody plays the captain of the ship.

Also in attendance at the premiere were Ethan Hawke and his wife Ryan, as well as models Lily Donaldson, Anja Rubik, and Larsen Thompson.

FYI: Charlbi is wearing Dior Couture. Lily is wearing Celine. Larsen is wearing Ashi Studio.

Click through the gallery for 50+ photos from the premiere…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Anja Rubik, Charlbi Dean, Ethan Hawke, Harris Dickinson, Larsen Thompson, Lily Donaldson, Ruben Ostlund, ryan hawke, Woody Harrelson

