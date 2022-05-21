Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker Bring the Family On a Yacht Ride for Saturday Festivities During Italian Wedding Weekend (Photos)

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Bring the Family On a Yacht Ride for Saturday Festivities During Italian Wedding Weekend (Photos)

'The Voice' Coaches Ranked by Least Wins to Most Wins (One Judge Leads with 8 Wins!)

'The Voice' Coaches Ranked by Least Wins to Most Wins (One Judge Leads with 8 Wins!)

Here's Why Pete Davidson Is Not Attending Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding with Kim

Here's Why Pete Davidson Is Not Attending Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding with Kim

'Love, Victor' Final Season Trailer Revealed, New Love Interest Teased For Victor

'Love, Victor' Final Season Trailer Revealed, New Love Interest Teased For Victor

Sat, 21 May 2022 at 1:53 pm

'Young & The Restless' Cast Members Ranked by Who've Been in the Most Episodes (Six Actors Have More Than 3,000!)

Continue Here »

'Young & The Restless' Cast Members Ranked by Who've Been in the Most Episodes (Six Actors Have More Than 3,000!)

The Young and the Restless is one of the most popular soap operas in television history and the show is still going strong after nearly 50 years on the air.

We decided to take a look at which actors on the show have appeared in the most episodes. If you’re a fan of the show, then you know that many characters often get recast with new actors when someone decides to leave the show.

For example, Amelia Heinle has been playing the role of Victoria Newman since 2005, but the role was originally played by child actress Ashley Nicole Millan for eight years and then Heather Tom for 13 years. Now, Amelia has been in the role for over 17 years!

Click through the slideshow to see who has been in the most episodes…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS, Getty
Posted to: Amelia Heinle, Christel Khalil, Christian Jules Le Blanc, Doug Davidson, EG, Eileen Davidson, Eric Braeden, Extended, Jess Walton, Joshua Morrow, Kate Linder, Kristoff St John, Melody Thomas Scott, Michelle Stafford, Peter Bergman, Sharon Case, Slideshow, Television, The Young and the Restless, Tracey E. Bregman

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images