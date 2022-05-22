Kit Harington to Star Alongside Scoot McNairy & Josh Lucas in Action Thriller 'Blood for Dust'

Kit Harington, Scoot McNairy, and Josh Lucas are teaming up for a new movie!

On Saturday (May 21), it was announced that the three actors will be starring in the action thriller Blood for Dust, which will be directed by Rod Blackhurst from a story co-written by Rod and David Ebeltoft.

Here’s the synopsis for the new movie: “Former friends Cliff (McNairy), a traveling salesman struggling to make a living, and Ricky (Harington), an illegal-weapons dealer making serious money, reconnect one fateful day. Hoping to make some quick cash, Cliff agrees to partner with the violent Ricky, who is expanding his business to include cross-state drug and gun deliveries for John, a mid-level American cartel boss (Lucas). Reluctantly he agrees to retrofit his beat-up station wagon to carry dozens of kilos of drugs. When Ricky turns a simple exchange into a bloodbath to eliminate the competition, Cliff is forced to grapple with a harsh new reality,” according to Variety.

