Natasha Lyonne is Impersonated by Ex Boyfriend Fred Armisen & Maya Rudolph in 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue - Watch

Natasha Lyonne is hosting Saturday Night Live for the very first time!

The 43-year-old Russian Doll star and co-creator hosted the season finale of the NBC sketch comedy series on Saturday (May 21).

“Gosh, will you look at this? I’m hosting the season finale of Saturday Night Live. For a real New Yorker like me, that’s big,” Natasha started monologue. “I have a show called Russian Doll. The second season…just premiered on Netflix, and two things you really want to be associated with right now are Russia and Netflix.”

Natasha went on to say that she’s “genuinely humbled” to host the show and that she feels a “cosmic connection” to SNL.

“The people here are my real-life chosen family. I’ve been coming here since I was a teenager. I co-created Russian Doll with Amy Poehler, and I have great friends from the show…” Natasha said before her ex-boyfriend Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph joined her on stage.

While on stage, Fred and Maya started to impersonate Natasha’s raspy voice while saying things like “Cock-a-roach” and “Inspo facto.”

After Fred and Maya left the stage, Natasha brought up the fact that she and Fred used to date.

“We’re the only couple with a sex tape nobody wanted to buy,” Natasha joked.

Natasha confirmed back in April and Fred had split up after eight years together.