Sun, 18 September 2022 at 6:16 pm

Dignitaries From Around The World Pay Respects To Queen Elizabeth Ahead of Funeral

Dignitaries From Around The World Pay Respects To Queen Elizabeth Ahead of Funeral

Dignitaries from around the world are paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her funeral this week.

Kings, Queens, Ambassadors, and Foreign Ministers flew in from their countries to say goodbye to Britain’s longest reigning monarch as she lies in state ahead of the funeral processions, which will start early on Monday morning.

Many were spotted at Westminster Hall on Sunday afternoon (September 18) before all signed the book of condolences at Lancaster House.

If you’re located in the United States, take a look at the television schedule to watch the somber event.

Click inside to see which countries paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II this weekend…

