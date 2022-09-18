Margot Robbie Joins Christian Bale & John David Washington at 'Amsterdam' Premiere in NYC

The stars of Amsterdam are stepping out for the movie’s premiere!

Margot Robbie looked pretty in a white lace dress at the premiere of her new David O. Russell-directed movie held on Sunday (September 18) at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

Joining Margot at the premiere were her co-stars John David Washington, Christian Bale and wife Sibi, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers and wife Kelly Tisdale, Timothy Olyphant, and Michael Shannon.

Drake – who is a producer on the movie – was also in attendance at the premiere.

The movie is “an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. A fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience.”

Amsterdam will be released in theaters on October 7 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Margot is wearing a Chanel dress.

