Mike Myers Teases the Possibility of Fourth 'Austin Powers' Movie

A new Austin Powers movie might be in the works!

While attending the premiere of his new movie Amsterdam on Sunday (September 18), the 59-year-old actor teased the possibility of another installment in the spy action comedy movie franchise.

Click inside to read more…

“I don’t know,” Mike said coyly with a smile on his face to Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m gonna put a big, firm, written maybe on that,” Mike added.

This isn’t the first time Mike has teased a possible another Austin Powers.

While attending the Oscars in 2019, Mike said that he “can neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence” of an idea for another movie.

The first movie, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, was released in 1997 and the sequel, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, came out in 1999. The third installment, Austin Powers in Goldmember, was released in 2002.

If you missed it, the cast of Austin Powers reunited earlier this year!