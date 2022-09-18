Top Stories
TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Sun, 18 September 2022 at 5:15 pm

'My Policeman' Reviews Are In - Read What Critics Are Saying About the Harry Styles Movie

Harry Styles stars in My Policeman, and the reviews have arrived.

Here’s a synopsis: A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people—policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)—as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

My Policeman will hit theaters on October 21, 2022 and will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning on November 4, 2022.

Find out what critics are saying…

my policeman trailer 01
my policeman trailer 02
my policeman trailer 03
my policeman trailer 04
my policeman trailer 05
my policeman trailer 06

Photos: Courtesy of Prime Video
Harry Styles, Movies, My Policeman

