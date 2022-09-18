Top Stories
Sun, 18 September 2022 at 5:03 pm

President Biden & First Lady Jill Biden Arrive to Pay Respects to Queen Elizabeth Ahead of Funeral

President Biden & First Lady Jill Biden Arrive to Pay Respects to Queen Elizabeth Ahead of Funeral

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are preparing to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth.

The President of the United States and the First Lady of the United States arrived in the United Kingdom ahead of the state funeral planned for Monday (September 19).

Before the funeral, the couple paid their respects as the late monarch lies in state.

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Jill Biden, Joe Biden, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth Funeral

