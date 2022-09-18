Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: How To Stream & Watch The Service

Last week, Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away at the age of 96.

Surrounded by many of her family members, Her Majesty died peacefully at her favorite castle, Balmoral, in Scotland.

Over the past week, her coffin has made its way through Scotland and back to London, where it was constantly overlooked by the Queen’s Guards, and her four children, including the new sovereign, King Charles III.

As the world prepares to lay the Queen to rest, Just Jared has gathered up the ways you can stream the somber, but historical, event.

Click inside to see how you can stream Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral…