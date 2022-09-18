Top Stories
TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Sun, 18 September 2022 at 8:27 pm

Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Guest List - See Every Confirmed Attendee, Who Couldn't Attend, & Who Wasn't Invited

Continue Here »

Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Guest List - See Every Confirmed Attendee, Who Couldn't Attend, & Who Wasn't Invited

Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral will be taking place tomorrow, Monday (September 19) in London, England and the world is expected to be tuning in to watch and honor the late monarch.

As of right now, many royal family members and individuals have confirmed they will be in attendance and we’re bringing you the full list.

Four individuals were seemingly not invited to the funeral and one famous figurehead is also not expected to be in attendance.

Click inside to see who is attending, and who was not invited…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Queen Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth Funeral

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr