Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Guest List - See Every Confirmed Attendee, Who Couldn't Attend, & Who Wasn't Invited

Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral will be taking place tomorrow, Monday (September 19) in London, England and the world is expected to be tuning in to watch and honor the late monarch.

As of right now, many royal family members and individuals have confirmed they will be in attendance and we’re bringing you the full list.

Four individuals were seemingly not invited to the funeral and one famous figurehead is also not expected to be in attendance.

Click inside to see who is attending, and who was not invited…