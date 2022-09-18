Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spend Another Late Night at the Recording Studio in L.A.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are back in the recording studio!

The new parents arrived at a studio for the third night in a row on Saturday night (September 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

For their night out, Rihanna, 34, went comfy in black sweats with bedazzled sunglasses while Rocky, 33, sported a black denim hoodie and black jeans.

As of right now, it is unclear what Rihanna and Rocky might be working on in the studio. However, it’s been six years since Rihanna dropped her last album ANTI.

Fans have been anticipating a follow-up for years, and Rihanna has shared several teases along the way.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arriving at the recording studio…