Sacheen Littlefeather Formally Accepts Apology from The Academy Over Racist Treatment at 1973 Oscars

Sacheen Littlefeather is officially responding to The Academy‘s apology.

If you’re unaware, the 75-year-old actress and activist appeared at the 1973 Oscars on behalf of actor Marlon Brando, who had won the Best Actor award, and he sent her in his place to decline the award.

Sacheen was booed onstage, heckled with mock ululations and so-called ‘tomahawk chops’ offstage and threatened with arrest and physical assault along with facing other racist treatment.

Almost 50 years later, The Academy finally issued a letter of apology to Sacheen last month.

On Sunday (September 18), Sacheen addressed the apology, which she formally accepted.

“I am here accepting this apology. Not only for me alone, but as acknowledgment, knowing that it was not only for me but for all of our nations that also need to hear and deserve this apology tonight,” Sacheen said during the “An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather” event which took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, according to ET Canada.

“Now, I would like all the Indian people in this audience to stand,” Sacheen continued. Look at our people, look at each other and be proud that we stand as survivors, all of us.”

“Please, when I’m gone, always be reminded that whenever you stand for your truth, you will be keeping my voice and the voices of our nations and our people alive,” Sacheen concluded. “I remain Sacheen Littlefeather. Thank you.”