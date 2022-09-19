Top Stories
TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Mon, 19 September 2022 at 6:12 pm

Ashley Greene Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Husband Paul Khoury!

Ashley Greene Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Husband Paul Khoury!

Ashley Greene has welcomed her first child into the world!

The 35-year-old Twilight actress took to her Instagram account to announce the happy news.

This is the first child for Ashley and her husband Paul Khoury, who have been married since July 2018.

Click inside to see what Ashley Greene posted to announce the news…

Ashley and Paul welcomed their daughter Kingsley Rainn Khoury into the world on September 16.

“And just like that – everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered. The love we’re engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world,” she posted on Instagram.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the exciting news!
Just Jared on Facebook
ashley greene paul khoury welcome baby 01
ashley greene paul khoury welcome baby 02
ashley greene paul khoury welcome baby 03
ashley greene paul khoury welcome baby 04
ashley greene paul khoury welcome baby 05
ashley greene paul khoury welcome baby 06
ashley greene paul khoury welcome baby 07
ashley greene paul khoury welcome baby 08
ashley greene paul khoury welcome baby 09
ashley greene paul khoury welcome baby 10
ashley greene paul khoury welcome baby 11
ashley greene paul khoury welcome baby 12
ashley greene paul khoury welcome baby 13
ashley greene paul khoury welcome baby 14
ashley greene paul khoury welcome baby 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashley Greene, Baby, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Kingsley Khoury, Paul Khoury

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr