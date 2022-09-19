Ashley Greene Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Husband Paul Khoury!

Ashley Greene has welcomed her first child into the world!

The 35-year-old Twilight actress took to her Instagram account to announce the happy news.

This is the first child for Ashley and her husband Paul Khoury, who have been married since July 2018.

Ashley and Paul welcomed their daughter Kingsley Rainn Khoury into the world on September 16.

“And just like that – everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered. The love we’re engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world,” she posted on Instagram.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the exciting news!