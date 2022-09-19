Top Stories
Bizarre Story About Ezra Miller &amp; Susan Sarandon Included in New Expos&eacute; About the Troubled Actor

Kim Kardashian Buys Malibu Mansion for $70 Million - See 40+ Photos from Inside the House!

Olivia Wilde &amp; Harry Styles Keep Distance at 'Dont' Worry Darling' NYC Premiere Except for Quick Interaction (Photos)

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Mon, 19 September 2022 at 11:44 pm

Blake Shelton Throws Shade at Wife Gwen Stefani's Fashion Choices on 'The Voice' Premiere

Blake Shelton Throws Shade at Wife Gwen Stefani's Fashion Choices on 'The Voice' Premiere

Blake Shelton is not here for his wife Gwen Stefani‘s sense of style.

During the season premiere of The Voice on Monday (September 19), Blake threw some shade at Gwen‘s fashion choices while slamming the gifts that his fellow coaches were giving to their new teammates.

Gwen, John Legend, and Camila Cabello all got teammates before him and he clearly wasn’t happy about it, so he started bashing the gifts that they gave out.

Click inside to read what Blake Shelton said about Gwen Stefani’s style…

Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.

Well, it seems that Blake doesn’t agree that anything Gwen does is automatically cool!
Photos: NBC
