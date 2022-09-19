Blake Shelton Throws Shade at Wife Gwen Stefani's Fashion Choices on 'The Voice' Premiere

Blake Shelton is not here for his wife Gwen Stefani‘s sense of style.

During the season premiere of The Voice on Monday (September 19), Blake threw some shade at Gwen‘s fashion choices while slamming the gifts that his fellow coaches were giving to their new teammates.

Gwen, John Legend, and Camila Cabello all got teammates before him and he clearly wasn’t happy about it, so he started bashing the gifts that they gave out.

“Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.

Well, it seems that Blake doesn’t agree that anything Gwen does is automatically cool!