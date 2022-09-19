'Dancing with the Stars' 2022 Contestants - See the 16 Celebrities Competing on 'DWTS' for Season 31!

The full celebrity cast of Dancing with the Stars was revealed on Good Morning America a few weeks ago and we have a refresher here for you before the reality competition premieres tonight!

There are a lot of big stars on this list including a huge TikTok celeb, an American Idol singer, a Real Housewife, and more.

Season 31 of DWTS is set to debut on September 19 on Disney+. Be sure to tune in tonight! Tyra Banks returns as host, with Alfonso Ribeiro joining as the new co-host.

Click inside to see the full cast list for DWTS’ 31st season…