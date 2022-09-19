'Dancing With the Stars' 2022: Top 15 Contestants Revealed for Disney+ Season

There are now 15 contestants remaining on Dancing With the Stars season 31 following the first elimination.

The new season, which is the first to stream live on Disney+, premiered on Monday (September 19) and one celebrity and their pro partner were sent home at the end of the evening.

WHO WAS ELIMINATED? See who went home first with this spoiler post!

15 dancing couples now remain and will compete next week on Dancing With the Stars. The show will air live at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Disney+ every Monday night until the end of the season. Read all about the changes made to the show for its streaming debut!

Click inside to see the remaining contestants on Dancing With the Stars this season…