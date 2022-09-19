'Dancing With the Stars' Scores Revealed for All 16 Contestants on Premiere Night

Week one of Dancing With the Stars has come to a close and the scores have been revealed!

16 celebrity contestants are competing on season 31 of the long-running series, which is airing on Disney+ for the very first time.

The show aired for two hours on the streaming service and there were no commercial breaks, so it was a full night of entertainment.

Fans voted throughout the night and the voting methods closed right after the final performance of the night. Need the info on how to vote in the future? Here’s the guide with all of the info.

Click inside to see the scorecard for all contestants…

Keep scrolling to see the scorecard for all of the contestants on week one…

Joseph Baena with pro partner Daniella Karagach – 23 out of 40 points

Selma Blair with pro partner Sasha Farber – 28 out of 40 points

Wayne Brady with pro partner Witney Carson – 29 out of 40 points

Sam Champion with pro partner Cheryl Burke – 20 out of 40 points

Charli D’Amelio with pro partner Mark Ballas – 32 out of 40 points

Heidi D’Amelio with pro partner with Artem Chigvintsev – 24 out of 40 points

Jessie James Decker with pro partner Alan Bersten – 20 out of 40 points

Trevor Donovan with pro partner Emma Slater – 21 out of 40 points

Daniel Durant with pro partner Britt Stewart – 27 out of 40 points

Teresa Giudice with pro partner Pasha Pashkov – 20 out of 40 points

Vinny Guadagnino with pro partner Koko Iwasaki – 17 out of 40 points

Cheryl Ladd with pro partner Louis van Amstel – 21 out of 40 points

Jason Lewis with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd – 18 out of 40 points

Shangela with pro partner Gleb Savchenko – 28 out of 40 points

Jordin Sparks with pro partner Brandon Armstrong – 26 out of 40 points

Gabby Windey with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy – 28 out of 40 points

LEADERBOARD

Charli & Mark – 32

Wayne & Witney – 29

Selma & Sasha – 28

Shangela & Gleb – 28

Gabby & Val – 28

Daniel & Britt – 27

Jordin & Brandon – 26

Heidi & Artem – 24

Joseph & Daniella – 23

Trevor & Emma – 21

Cheryl & Louis – 21

Sam & Cheryl – 20

Jessie & Alan – 20

Teresa & Pasha – 20

Jason & Peta – 18

Vinny & Koko – 17

