Top Stories
TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Mon, 19 September 2022 at 1:10 am

Donald Glover Embraces His Love for Short-Shorts for Day Out in NYC

Donald Glover Embraces His Love for Short-Shorts for Day Out in NYC

Donald Glover is rocking the short-shorts yet again!

The 38-year-old Grammy and Emmy winner, who also goes by the stage name Childish Gambino, stepped out to run a few errands on Sunday afternoon (September 18) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Glover

For his outing, Donald sported a ripped, white sweatshirt and striped short-shorts paired with a bucket hat and sunglasses.

Donald appears to be a big fan of short-shorts. He was spotted wearing a pair gold short-shorts while going shirtless for a walk around the neighborhood back in July.

Last month, Donald rocked a very interesting outfit while attending the star-studded release party for Beyonce‘s new album Renaissance.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Donald Glover stepping out for the day…
Just Jared on Facebook
donald glover short shorts day out in nyc 01
donald glover short shorts day out in nyc 02
donald glover short shorts day out in nyc 03
donald glover short shorts day out in nyc 04
donald glover short shorts day out in nyc 05
donald glover short shorts day out in nyc 06
donald glover short shorts day out in nyc 07
donald glover short shorts day out in nyc 08
donald glover short shorts day out in nyc 09
donald glover short shorts day out in nyc 10
donald glover short shorts day out in nyc 11
donald glover short shorts day out in nyc 12
donald glover short shorts day out in nyc 13
donald glover short shorts day out in nyc 14

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Donald Glover

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr