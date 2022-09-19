Top Stories
TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Mon, 19 September 2022 at 3:15 pm

Here's How Prince George's Life Will Change Now That He's Second In Line to Throne

Continue Here »

Here's How Prince George's Life Will Change Now That He's Second In Line to Throne

With the passing of his royal great grandmother Queen Elizabeth, Prince George is now second in line to the throne.

The nine-year-old prince falls directly in the line of succession behind his father Prince William. His grandfather King Charles III ascended to the throne after the Queen’s death.

While his standing in the line changed, some are wondering if it will have any impact on Prince George‘s life. An expert weighed in!

Click through to find out how Prince George’s life can change after the Queen’s death…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
prince george queens death impact 01
prince george queens death impact 02
prince george queens death impact 03
prince george queens death impact 04
prince george queens death impact 05
prince george queens death impact 06
prince george queens death impact 07
prince george queens death impact 08
prince george queens death impact 09
prince george queens death impact 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince George, prince williamm king charles, Queen Elizabeth

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr