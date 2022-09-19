Here's How Prince George's Life Will Change Now That He's Second In Line to Throne

With the passing of his royal great grandmother Queen Elizabeth, Prince George is now second in line to the throne.

The nine-year-old prince falls directly in the line of succession behind his father Prince William. His grandfather King Charles III ascended to the throne after the Queen’s death.

While his standing in the line changed, some are wondering if it will have any impact on Prince George‘s life. An expert weighed in!

Click through to find out how Prince George’s life can change after the Queen’s death…