Mon, 19 September 2022 at 6:22 pm
'High School Musical' Series Creator Reacts to Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens' Visits to Set
- The creator of the High School Musical series is reacting to the recent visits of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens – Just Jared Jr
- See photos of Meghan Markle at the funeral – Celebitchy
- Check out the full cast list for the new Hunger Games movie – Popsugar
- The cast of Baby Daddy reunited at the wedding of one cast member – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron