Kanye West Wants Big Bucks for Song Catalog - Value Revealed Amid Potential Sale

Kanye West is reportedly exploring a sale of his song catalog and he’s seeking big bucks.

The 45-year-old rapper would be among the many artists who recently have sold their publishing catalogs, including Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, and Bob Dylan.

Billboard is reporting that Kanye is seeking “as much as 35 times net publisher’s share, or gross profit,” while most artists seek a 30-times multiple, though they usually don’t get that much.

Kanye‘s catalog reportedly generates $13.25 million in publishing royalties each year, but he only gets about $5 million of that total since he co-wrote many of his songs. Billboard estimated that he has a 35% share of the songwriting for his first four albums while he only has a 20% share for the later albums.

If Kanye gets the 35x multiple that he’s looking to receive, that would put his catalog at a $175 million valuation.

