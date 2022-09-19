Kim Kardashian Buys Malibu Mansion for $70 Million - See 40+ Photos from Inside the House!

Kim Kardashian has purchased a mansion in Malibu for a huge sum of money!

The 41-year-old reality star has reportedly paid $70.4 million for an oceanfront estate in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, Calif., according to Dirt.com.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber previously owned the house and sold it for $45 million back in 2018. The house was then listed earlier this year for $99.5 million, but it eventually went for a much lower price.

The home is on a 3.2 acre plot of land and features 7,450 square feet of living space with four bedrooms an 5.5 bathrooms. The property includes a full-size tennis court, a staircase that leads down to a secluded beach, a pool and separate spa, and a cabana and fireplace.

The house features stunning views of the ocean and there’s a gym inside the home.

