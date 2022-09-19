Top Stories
TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Mon, 19 September 2022 at 12:19 am

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her & Travis Barker's Thoughts on the 'Kravis' Nickname

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her & Travis Barker's Thoughts on the 'Kravis' Nickname

Kourtney Kardashian is weighing in on the nickname fans have given her and Travis Barker.

When it was first revealed that the 43-year-old reality star and the 46-year-old drummer were dating, fans gave them the nickname “Kravis.”

In a new interview, Kourtney revealed how she and Travis really feel about being referred to as “Kravis.”

Click inside to read more…

I love the name ‘Kravis,’” Kourtney told E! News.

“I do love ‘Kravis.’ We refer to each other as ‘Kravis’ sometimes,” Kourtney added.

Kourtney then questioned why her younger sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott weren’t dubbed “Kravis” first.

Kylie, 25, and Travis, 31, first started dating in 2017, years before Kourtney started dating her now-husband in October 2021.

“Travis said to me the other day, ‘Is Kylie and Travis’ nickname ‘Kravis,’ also?’” Kourtney recalled.

“And I’m like, ’No!’ But, like, why wasn’t it? They were [together] before us!” Kourtney added.

Fans will be able to see more of Kravis when The Kardasians returns for season two on Hulu on Thursday, September 22 – watch the trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr