Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her & Travis Barker's Thoughts on the 'Kravis' Nickname

Kourtney Kardashian is weighing in on the nickname fans have given her and Travis Barker.

When it was first revealed that the 43-year-old reality star and the 46-year-old drummer were dating, fans gave them the nickname “Kravis.”

In a new interview, Kourtney revealed how she and Travis really feel about being referred to as “Kravis.”

I love the name ‘Kravis,’” Kourtney told E! News.

“I do love ‘Kravis.’ We refer to each other as ‘Kravis’ sometimes,” Kourtney added.

Kourtney then questioned why her younger sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott weren’t dubbed “Kravis” first.

Kylie, 25, and Travis, 31, first started dating in 2017, years before Kourtney started dating her now-husband in October 2021.

“Travis said to me the other day, ‘Is Kylie and Travis’ nickname ‘Kravis,’ also?’” Kourtney recalled.

“And I’m like, ’No!’ But, like, why wasn’t it? They were [together] before us!” Kourtney added.

Fans will be able to see more of Kravis when The Kardasians returns for season two on Hulu on Thursday, September 22 – watch the trailer here!