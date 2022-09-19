'Love Is Blind' Stars Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Split, Days After Romance Confirmed on Show

Kyle Abrams has confirmed that he has split from Deepti Vempati, just days after their romance was officially revealed on Love is Blind: After the Alter.

The two reality stars did not end up together on their season of Love Is Blind and Kyle revealed during the show’s reunion that he regretted not proposing to Deepti.

“I should have tried harder for [Deepti],” Kyle said on the reunion, which aired in March 2022. “I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret.”

Kyle and Deepti eventually started dating and their love story was shown on the follow-up series.

