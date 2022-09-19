Luke Macfarlane Will Star With Alison Sweeney in Hallmark's 'A Magical Christmas Village'

Details about Luke Macfarlane‘s upcoming Hallmark Channel Christmas movie have just been revealed.

The 42-year-old Bros actor, who is a very familiar face on the network, will star opposite Alison Sweeney in A Magical Christmas Village, which will be part of the network’s Countdown to Christmas programming.

A Magical Christmas Village will center on Alison‘s Summer, an architect living in a small town where she’s raising her young daughter Chloe. When her mother Vivian finds herself in need of a place to live, her orderly life becomes a little less so after inviting Vivian to move in with them during this transition.

Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom, miniature Christmas village resembling their town and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates, including Summer’s chance meeting with Ryan (Macfarlane), a newcomer to their community.

Marlo Thomas will play Vivian in movie.

Alison will also executive produce the movie, which is part of her new, multi-picture overall deal with Hallmark.

Just recently, Luke hinted that this movie might actually be his last.