Bizarre Story About Ezra Miller & Susan Sarandon Included in New Exposé About the Troubled Actor

Kim Kardashian Buys Malibu Mansion for $70 Million - See 40+ Photos from Inside the House!

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Keep Distance at 'Dont' Worry Darling' NYC Premiere Except for Quick Interaction (Photos)

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Mon, 19 September 2022 at 8:43 pm

Paul Wesley Splits from Wife Ines de Ramon After 3 Years of Marriage

Paul Wesley and his wife of three years, Ines de Ramon, have decided to separate.

The 40-year-old actor and the 29-year-old jewelry professional were first linked in the summer of 2018 and they got married in early 2019, though they never publicly confirmed their wedding until their one-year anniversary.

Click inside to read a statement from the couple’s rep…

“A rep for PW and IR has confirmed that they have separated. The decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago. They request privacy at this time,” the couple’s rep said in a statement to JustJared.com.

Fans first started speculating about the split after Paul was seen without his wedding ring while attending an event for Brothers Bond Bourbon last month in New York City.

The split news was first reported by People.

