Prince William & Prince Harry Join Royal Family in Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Procession

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth is being held right now (September 19) at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

To start the ceremony, her casket was processed from Westminster Hall, where she was lying-in-state, to the Abbey. Her children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, all walked directly behind.

Prince William and Prince Harry, her grandchildren, were following after.

The casket held the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre with a wreath of flowers chosen by King Charles. The flowers came from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and his country home, Highgrove House.

Find out all the confirmed guests at Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral right here (and find out who was not invited to the mournful event.) You can also watch the live stream of the funeral right here.

