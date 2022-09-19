Top Stories
TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Mon, 19 September 2022 at 2:53 pm

Princess Charlotte Gives Prince George Helpful Reminder During Queen's Funeral

Continue Here »

Princess Charlotte Gives Prince George Helpful Reminder During Queen's Funeral

Princess Charlotte gave her older brother Prince George a helpful reminder during Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral.

The seven-year-old princess and the nine-year-old prince, who is currently second in line to the throne, joined their parents Prince William and Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) in the funeral procession on Monday (September 19). They then sat with the royal family during the funeral.

A cute moment of Princess Charlotte helping her older brother out was captured on camera is now going viral.

Click through to find out what Princess Charlotte reminded Prince George to do during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
princess charlotte reminds prince george to bow funeral 01
princess charlotte reminds prince george to bow funeral 02
princess charlotte reminds prince george to bow funeral 03
princess charlotte reminds prince george to bow funeral 04
princess charlotte reminds prince george to bow funeral 05
princess charlotte reminds prince george to bow funeral 06
princess charlotte reminds prince george to bow funeral 07
princess charlotte reminds prince george to bow funeral 08
princess charlotte reminds prince george to bow funeral 09
princess charlotte reminds prince george to bow funeral 10
princess charlotte reminds prince george to bow funeral 11
princess charlotte reminds prince george to bow funeral 12
princess charlotte reminds prince george to bow funeral 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth Funeral

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr