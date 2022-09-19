Top Stories
TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Mon, 19 September 2022 at 1:14 pm

Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: See All the Notable Royals, Guests, Politicians & More

Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: See All the Notable Royals, Guests, Politicians & More

Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral took place today (Monday, September 19) in both London, England and Windsor, England.

We’ve compiled a list of nearly every notable attendee that was seen at the mournful event, which saw over 2,000 getting an invitation.

Click inside to see who was in attendance at the Queen’s funeral today…

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Princess Anne & her husband

Princess Anne & husband Sir Timothy Laurence

Prince Andrew and Prince Edward

The Queen’s younger sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward

Prince Harry Prince William Peter Phillips

The Queen’s adult grandchildren, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Peter Phillips (Princess Anne‘s son).

Kate Middleton & kids

Catherine, Princess of Wales with kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Meghan Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward‘s wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn

Prince Edward & Countess Sophie‘s kids, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn

Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, and their mom, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, parents of Catherine, Princess of Wales

Mike and Zara Tindall

The Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike Tindall

Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles

Children of Camilla, Queen Consort, Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles

the Bidens

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

French President Emanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron

French President Emanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako

Isaac Herzog and Michal Herzog

President of Israel President of Israel Isaac Herzog and wife Michal Herzog

Sadiq and Saaidya Khan

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London and his wife, Saadiya Khan

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan

Theresa May

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May

David Cameron

Former prime minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha Cameron

Boris and Carrie Johnson

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford

Wang Qishan

Wang Qishan, China’s vice president

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins

President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins

Queen Margrethe and Prince Frederik of Denmark

Princess Catherine of Serbia, Margareta of Romania, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark

Greece Royals

Greece’s Queen Anne-Marie, Crown Prince Pavlos, and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal

Juan Carlos I

Spain’s King Emeritus Juan-Carlos and wife, Queen Sofia

King Harald V and Queen Silvia of Norway

King Harald V and Queen Silvia of Norway

Malaysian royals

His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah of Malaysia

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene

Monaco’s Prince Albert II and wife, Princess Charlene

Belgium and Spain royals

Belgium’s Queen Mathilde and King Philippe, with Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain

Liechtenstein, Lesotho and Bhutan royals

King Letsie III of Lesotho, Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein, Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan

Prime Minister of Canada

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau and Sophie Trudeau

The Netherlands and Swedish royals

Beatrix of the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, with Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia

Former Prime Ministers

Former Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom Tony Blair with his wife Cherie Blair, John Major with his wife Norma Major, Hugh O’Leary and current Prime Minister of The United Kingdom, Liz Truss.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon

Peter Murrell and First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester

Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor

Sophie Winkleman, Princess Michael of Kent and Lord Frederick Windsor

See all the photos and updates from the Queen‘s funeral right here.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Queen Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth Funeral

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr