Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: See All the Notable Royals, Guests, Politicians & More

Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral took place today (Monday, September 19) in both London, England and Windsor, England.

We’ve compiled a list of nearly every notable attendee that was seen at the mournful event, which saw over 2,000 getting an invitation.

Click inside to see who was in attendance at the Queen’s funeral today…

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Princess Anne & husband Sir Timothy Laurence

The Queen’s younger sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward

The Queen’s adult grandchildren, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Peter Phillips (Princess Anne‘s son).

Catherine, Princess of Wales with kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Prince Edward‘s wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward & Countess Sophie‘s kids, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, and their mom, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, parents of Catherine, Princess of Wales

The Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike Tindall

Children of Camilla, Queen Consort, Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

French President Emanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako

President of Israel President of Israel Isaac Herzog and wife Michal Herzog

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London and his wife, Saadiya Khan

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May

Former prime minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha Cameron

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford

Wang Qishan, China’s vice president

President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins

Princess Catherine of Serbia, Margareta of Romania, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark

Greece’s Queen Anne-Marie, Crown Prince Pavlos, and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal

Spain’s King Emeritus Juan-Carlos and wife, Queen Sofia

King Harald V and Queen Silvia of Norway

His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah of Malaysia

Monaco’s Prince Albert II and wife, Princess Charlene

Belgium’s Queen Mathilde and King Philippe, with Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain

King Letsie III of Lesotho, Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein, Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau and Sophie Trudeau

Beatrix of the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, with Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia

Former Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom Tony Blair with his wife Cherie Blair, John Major with his wife Norma Major, Hugh O’Leary and current Prime Minister of The United Kingdom, Liz Truss.

Peter Murrell and First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester

Sophie Winkleman, Princess Michael of Kent and Lord Frederick Windsor

