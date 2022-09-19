Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: See All the Notable Royals, Guests, Politicians & More
Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral took place today (Monday, September 19) in both London, England and Windsor, England.
We’ve compiled a list of nearly every notable attendee that was seen at the mournful event, which saw over 2,000 getting an invitation.
Click inside to see who was in attendance at the Queen’s funeral today…
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla
Princess Anne & husband Sir Timothy Laurence
The Queen’s younger sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
The Queen’s adult grandchildren, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Peter Phillips (Princess Anne‘s son).
Catherine, Princess of Wales with kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Prince Edward‘s wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Prince Edward & Countess Sophie‘s kids, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, and their mom, Sarah, Duchess of York.
Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, parents of Catherine, Princess of Wales
The Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike Tindall
Children of Camilla, Queen Consort, Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden
French President Emanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako
President of Israel President of Israel Isaac Herzog and wife Michal Herzog
Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London and his wife, Saadiya Khan
King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan
Former British Prime Minister Theresa May
Former prime minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha Cameron
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford
Wang Qishan, China’s vice president
President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins
Princess Catherine of Serbia, Margareta of Romania, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark
Greece’s Queen Anne-Marie, Crown Prince Pavlos, and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal
Spain’s King Emeritus Juan-Carlos and wife, Queen Sofia
King Harald V and Queen Silvia of Norway
His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah of Malaysia
Monaco’s Prince Albert II and wife, Princess Charlene
Belgium’s Queen Mathilde and King Philippe, with Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain
King Letsie III of Lesotho, Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein, Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan
Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau and Sophie Trudeau
Beatrix of the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, with Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia
Former Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom Tony Blair with his wife Cherie Blair, John Major with his wife Norma Major, Hugh O’Leary and current Prime Minister of The United Kingdom, Liz Truss.
Peter Murrell and First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester
Sophie Winkleman, Princess Michael of Kent and Lord Frederick Windsor
