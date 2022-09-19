Queen Elizabeth's Funeral - Watch the Live Stream Here

The world is getting ready to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth.

The late monarch’s funeral is taking place on Monday morning (September 19) at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

Members of the British Royal Family, as well as many world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are expected to be in attendance at the Queen‘s funeral.

Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral marks the first time an event of its kind will be televised. The funeral procession for King George VI, Queen Elizabeth‘s father, was televised in the United Kingdom, but the funeral itself was private.

Major U.S. networks will be providing coverage of the event, and if you aren’t able to watch the event on a TV, we have set up a live stream so that you can watch it online.

