'Serial' Subject Adnan Syed's Murder Conviction Overturned, Released from Prison After 23 Years

Adnan Syed is out of prison!

The 41-year-old, who was the subject of the 2014 podcast Serial and the 2019 HBO documentary The Case Against Adnan Syed, had his murder conviction overturned and he has been released from prison after 23 years.

Adnan was convicted for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend, but he maintained his innocence over the years and the Serial podcast raised speculation about his guilt.

The conviction was overturned by Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn after prosecutors raised doubts about the ruling after it was revealed there were alternative suspects.

While Adnan is no longer in prison, he’s not exactly a free man just yet.

Adnan has been placed on home detention and must wear a GPS monitor. In the next 30 days, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Office must decide if they will drop the charges against him or try him again for the murder.

Adnan‘s lawyer says that his innocence could have been proven decades ago if certain evidence hadn’t been withheld.

“If that evidence had been disclosed, perhaps Adnan would not have missed his high school graduation, or his pre-med plans, or 23 years of birthdays, holidays, family gatherings, community events and everyday moments of joy,” Erica Suter said (via the Baltimore Sun).